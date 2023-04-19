Do not pour out the water after boiling eggs: three ways to use

UaPortal has collected tips for using egg water.

The water in which the eggs were boiled is rich in calcium, vitamins, and minerals, which are very useful for plants. In addition, it is saturated with salts, which are suitable as fertilizer for young trees.

How to use egg water

"Egg" water for flowers should be infused for one day before use. You can use such water for 4 days. It is best suited for watering indoor plants to improve their well-being.

If your plants are not colored well enough, with withered leaves, and do not give shoots for a long time - water them with "egg" water no more than once a month, provided there is no other feeding. Otherwise, the plant will receive too many mineral salts, which will harm it.

For which plants is suitable fertilizer with "egg" water:

– apple tree;

- Cherry;

- raspberry;

- currant;

– tomatoes;

- eggplants;

- pumpkin;

- leaf salad.

Which plants cannot be watered with "egg" water:

- Strawberry;

- cabbage;

- spinach;

- beans;

- cucumbers

– hydrangea;

– violet;

– azalea;

– camellia;

- pelargonium.

