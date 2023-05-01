Don't throw away yesterday's mashed potatoes: Klopotenko told how to make lazy dumplings

If you boiled mashed potatoes the day before and there were too many, don't rush to get rid of them. Ukrainian chef Yevhen Klopotenko advises you to try making lazy dumplings from mashed potatoes.

This recipe is so simple and tasty that even if you don't have any leftover mashed potatoes, you should boil them, mash them, and try making this dish.

What ingredients are needed, besides mashed potatoes?

Flour - 8 tbsp.

Egg - 1 pc.

Onion - 2 pcs.

Oil - 2 tbsp. l

Butter - 50 g

Salt and pepper - a pinch each

How to cook:

Take mashed potatoes (if not, boil the potatoes and mash them), salt, and pepper. For frying, peel and dice the onion. Pour oil into a frying pan and add butter, fry the onion until golden brown. Add the egg and fried onions to the mashed potatoes, add the flour, and knead the dough. Flour a board or work surface, roll out the dough into two "sausages" and cut into pieces. Put a wide-bottomed saucepan on the stove, cover it with water, add a bay leaf, and cook the lazy potato dumplings for a few minutes until they float.

Serve the lazy dumplings hot, with sour cream, bacon, or fried onions.

Enjoy!

