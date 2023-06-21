The most faithful men by zodiac sign: they will not cheat

Astrologers say that among all zodiac signs, there are only four signs under which the most faithful men are born. They won't lie and won't cheat on their significant other once they've already decided to get into a relationship.

According to celebrity experts, trust is one of the most important values for these men. But in return, they also expect loyalty from their partner.

Leos, despite their complex character, are faithful to their chosen one. They hate change, so they prefer a quiet family life, in which there is no place for violent quarrels with a showdown.

Virgo men are very sensitive. When they are in a relationship, they are 100% in love! This zodiac sign loves to dream, and love is as important to them as air.

Aquarians love adventures and thrills, but they prefer to experience them with the one they have chosen as a life partner. They will not commit adultery, but if something is wrong in the relationship, they will say so directly.

Gemini men are prone to contagious optimism! This zodiac sign looks at the world through rose-colored glasses. He is faithful and loyal.

