Plants that will effectively scare away mice and rats from the house are named

Mice and rats are quite unpleasant neighbours for private sector residents. When autumn comes, they look for a place to spend the winter and often choose our homes for this purpose.

Experts have noted that some plants can scare away rodents from a house. Rats and mice don't like them, so they won't come close.

The first plant that is an enemy of mice is the fragrant Rue des Jardins. The scent it emits repels rodents. Plant it near the house in pots and mice and rats will avoid coming near this plant.

The second plant that rodents are afraid of is peppermint. This plant is easy to care for and it grows quickly. It can also be planted in pots and placed near the house.

Daffodils are also enemies of mice and rats. Their bulbs are poisonous to rodents. If you plant them near the house, mice and rats will avoid it.

