Jewelry 1500 years old found in a carrot field in Switzerland (photos and video)

A set of Bronze Age women's jewelry was found in a field in Switzerland. The find, which is 1500 years old, was underground in the canton of Thurgau in the northeast of the country.

According to the website of the Cantonal Archaeological Office, the treasure was found by local amateur archaeologist Franz Zahn. He was wandering in a field where carrots had already been harvested and noticed several bronze disks in the plowed ground.

Read also: Trying to survive the cold: why ancient people could hibernate

The scientist realized that these objects were of historical significance and reported the discovery to the Archaeological Office of the Canton. Experts arrived at the site and conducted excavations. It is noted that the scar was hidden in a chest or bag, which eventually completely decomposed.

The scientists noted that the find is typical Bronze Age "jewelry".

The found artifacts are approximately 1500 years old. Among the finds are a necklace of bronze disks with spikes, two spiral rings, more than 100 amber beads and spirals of bronze and gold wire.

In addition to the jewelry, they found a beaver tooth, a perforated bear fang, an arrowhead, a piece of rock crystal, several pieces of polished iron ore, a small ammonite, and a fossilized shark tooth.

As a reminder, scientists have managed to decipher 3,500-year-old mysterious hieroglyphs.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!