Micellar water and baby powder: effective ways to remove makeup stains

Women often stain their clothes with cosmetics, including foundation and lipstick. Then it is quite difficult to wash off stains from persistent cosmetics. UaPortal has collected for you effective life hacks for combating stains from cosmetic products.

Removing a lipstick or foundation stain

Most cosmetics contain oils. Therefore, take a dishwashing liquid, apply a few drops to the stain, and leave it for 5 minutes. Rinse with water. Hairspray will also help: spray the product on the stain, leave it on for 15 minutes, and wash it off.

Removing stains from powder and blush

Wet the stain and sprinkle with detergent. Keep for 15 minutes, then wash in the machine.

Removal of mascara stains

Mascara is the hardest to wash off, so take micellar water, apply it to a cotton pad and blot the stain. Wash as usual. You can also wipe off a foundation stain from a jacket.

Stains from self-tanning

Hydrogen peroxide will help remove them.

