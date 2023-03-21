Lukashenko visited China for a reason: astrologer predicts whether Ukraine will be attacked from Belarus

The likelihood of an invasion of Ukraine from Belarus has long been considered. Russia has not abandoned its aggressive plans, but Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is playing his own "game".

This was said by a well-known astrologer Vlad Ross in an interview with TSN.ua. According to him, the likelihood of an offensive on the part of Belarus is zero.

"An offensive is impossible, especially after Lukashenko visited China for Xi Jinping's support. Now Belarus will definitely not become a part of the Russian Federation under any circumstances. The cunning "potato baron" eventually defeated Putin. Even during the massive missile attack on March 9 not a single missile was fired from the territory of Belarus," noted Ross.

He added that there is allegedly a non-aggression pact between Belarus and Ukraine.

As UAportal reported, clairvoyant and psychic Valeriy Shatilovich said that Ukraine will get many victories in 2023, but there will be no complete de-occupation. Crimea may be returned to our country through diplomacy, the issue will take years to be resolved.

In his turn, astrologer Dmitriy Uranus said that the threat of invasion by Belarus will come in April 2023, but the enemy troops will only arrange a diversionary tactic. The heaviest combat operations in the east and south of Ukraine will take place in May and June, with the Armed Forces wiping out practically all Russian mobilized troops.

Uranus also added that Russia must be defeated in the war against Ukraine, only if the occupiers are completely defeated can further Kremlin aggression be avoided. If the Ukrainian Armed Forces bring the war to an end, negotiations on Russia's capitulation will take place as early as 2023.

He stressed that Russian troops after retreating from Kherson will not dare to attack the city again, they have no more offensive actions in this direction. Furthermore, the undermining of bridges has literally cut off their way back.