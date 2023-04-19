It is better to avoid traveling there: the most dangerous countries for tourists are named

Are you going on vacation, but don't know which country to choose? It is better not to fly to some countries this year. UaPortal has compiled a rating of the most dangerous countries for tourism.

1. Somalia

Since 1988, a civil war has been going on in this country, which has already claimed the lives of 500,000 people. There are constant terrorist attacks in the country and complete chaos, and anarchy reigns.

2. Syria

In 2011, a civil war began in Syria, which took the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and the homes of millions.

3. Libya

The war on the territory of this country ended in 2015, but there is still unrest there: there are opposition groups that are constantly in conflict with each other.

4. Afghanistan

Despite the end of active hostilities in 2015, there are constant terrorist attacks and the drug trade is flourishing in the country.

5. Yemen

On the territory of this country, the war between the Houthis and the coalition led by Saudi Arabia continues.

6. Tsar

Since 2012, there has been a war between Christians and Muslims. Thousands of people died.

7. Democratic Republic of Congo

A civil war is constantly breaking out here, and the gradual withdrawal of UN peacekeepers has led to a sharp increase in crime.

8. Sudan and South Sudan

The southern regions recently seceded from Sudan, and local separatist rebellions continue. In 2017, a famine broke out in the country, killing tens of thousands of people.

9. Venezuela

The country has a huge level of inflation and a shortage of products.

10. Iraq

The Islamists in this state were defeated in 2018, but terrorist attacks still continue.

11. Pakistan

Pakistan's provinces neighboring Afghanistan are controlled by terrorist groups. Terror attacks and riots happen here. In addition, foreigners are very suspicious of the country.

12. Colombia

There are constant clashes between the government and FARC guerrillas. In addition, the drug trade is flourishing in the country and tourists are often kidnapped.

13. Brazil

There is a high level of crime here, especially in dangerous favelas - densely populated poor areas.

14. Mexico

The drug trade is flourishing in the country. There is a big economic crisis here, people are often kidnapped and the standard of living is generally very low. In addition, the country has still not recovered from the 2017 earthquake.

15. South Africa

The high level of crime, and mass protests due to social inequality make this country dangerous for tourists.

16. Ukraine

Unfortunately, due to a full-scale invasion by Russia, in 2023 Ukraine entered the list of the most dangerous countries.

