When it's time to go out: How to quickly dry wet clothes and socks

If at least once in your life you've had a situation where you needed to wash and dry an item before going out, or you remembered a dirty suit in the evening and went to work in the morning.

If you find yourself in a situation where you urgently need to dry your clothes, Vikna has some quick and effective ways to do it.

Quick drying of clothes in the washing machine: If your washing machine has a drying mode, you should use it. Select the appropriate temperature and drying time depending on the type of fabric; The natural way: If you have time, you can simply hang your clothes outside or in a well-ventilated area. Before drying, shake the items to remove excess moisture, place them so that the fabric has access to air, and turn them over periodically; Drying with a terry towel: For quick drying of dense garments, fold the garment together with a terry towel and leave it for a few minutes. The towel will absorb excess moisture; Drying with an iron: An iron can help dry clothes quickly. Switch off the steam and iron the item on both sides, then hang it on a hanger; Using a hairdryer: A hairdryer will help to evaporate the moisture from your clothes. Dry your clothes at a distance of 30-50 cm from the hairdryer with the warm air setting on. Pay attention to the size and power of the hairdryer to avoid damage; Drying with a fan: A fan will also help to speed up the drying of your clothes. Hang your clothes on a hanger or chair, place the fan half a metre away and switch on the rotation mode; Towel rail: The towel rail in the bathroom can be used to dry your clothes, but check if this method is suitable for your type of fabric.

Remember that some fabrics can be damaged by excessive heat or other drying methods, so be careful to choose the right method for each type of clothing.

