Which color will help attract love and happiness into your life: tips by zodiac sign

The color of clothes, accessories and even home decor elements can create a special atmosphere. For example, some shades "attract" love into your life.

According to astrologers, each zodiac sign has one color that will help you find your soul mate and achieve true happiness. Read more!

Aries is blue.

Taurus is yellow.

Gemini is orange.

Cancer is red.

The Leo is golden.

Virgo is green.

Libra is white.

Scorpio is silver.

Sagittarius is purple.

Capricorn is blue.

Aquarius is purple.

Pisces is pink.

