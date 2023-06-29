Astrologers claim that people born at a certain time are more likely to suffer from similar diseases. Some are prone to heart problems, others face nervous system problems.

Aries

Aries is more likely than other zodiac signs to suffer from migraines and severe headaches caused by stress or weather. Sinusitis, dental infections and rashes are also common for people born between March 21 and April 19.

Taurus

Taurus can have problems with the throat and larynx. Recurrent laryngological diseases can complicate their lives. People under this zodiac sign should have their thyroid gland checked more often.

Video of the day

Gemini

Nervous tension and chronic fatigue are definitely a Gemini's vulnerability. People under this zodiac sign should also avoid smoking, as they are prone to asthma and lung diseases.

Cancer

Cancers need to be careful with the digestive system, especially the stomach. They are also prone to heart disease. People born between June 21 and July 22 are more likely to suffer from flatulence and any kind of poisoning. It is difficult for them to protect themselves from stomach flu.

Leo

People under this zodiac sign should be careful with their heart and back. Leos should protect their spine and not carry heavy objects. Neuroses, heart palpitations and myocarditis are attributed to those born between July 23 and August 22.

Virgo

Virgos are not known for their good health. However, they should pay special attention to their intestines and stomach. People under this zodiac sign are prone to food allergies. Virgos also do not cope well with prolonged stress and anxiety.

Libra

Libras are prone to diseases related to the kidneys and urinary system, such as kidney stones, nephritis, tumors, etc. People of this zodiac sign are also prone to skin problems.

Scorpio

Scorpios suffer from diseases related to the kidneys and hormones. They often complain about gynecological problems. According to astrology, people under this zodiac sign can also have psychological problems.

Sagittarius

Diet is extremely important for Sagittarius, because people under this zodiac sign are prone to stomach and liver problems. Overeating will definitely not help them. They should also limit their alcohol intake.

Capricorn

Capricorns are prone to joint diseases. Fractures, sprains and rheumatism are much more common than in others. People born between December 22 and January 19 are also prone to neuroses and depression.

Aquarius

Aquarians, on the other hand, often struggle with varicose veins and swelling of the extremities. They can also suffer from high blood pressure, which makes them prone to neurological problems. Aquarians should also keep an eye on their eyesight.

Pisces

People under this zodiac sign can suffer from insomnia. They also often struggle with addictions. Pisces tend to abuse alcohol and psychotropic drugs. This can be a sign of depression, neurosis and mental illness.

As UAportal reported earlier, astrologers named two of the most evil zodiac signs that are capable of terrible revenge.

At the same time, there are people who easily manage others and reach great heights in their careers. They have all the leadership qualities, gain authority in society and earn a lot, which allows them to be called the best leaders.