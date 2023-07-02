Ukrainian chef Yevhen Klopotenko has shared important tips for salting lard on his website. He notes that the main aspect of this process is the right ratio between the main ingredient and salt.

According to the chef, in order to keep lard in the fridge in excellent condition and have a rich taste, similar to a gift from the Ukrainian gods, it is necessary to salt it.

One of Yevhen Klopotenko's recommendations is to choose a piece of lard no more than 4-5 cm thick. This will help ensure even salting.

However, the most important aspect, he says, is the correct proportion of salt. In the simplest recipe, which has three ingredients, Yevhen Klopotenko indicates the following ratio between lard and salt:

500 g of lard;

200 g of salt;

150 g of paprika.

To prepare it, you need to roll a piece of lard in 200 g of salt and then sprinkle it on all sides with 150 g of paprika. After that, put the lard in a container with a lid, close it, and place it in the refrigerator for two to three days.

If the lard comes out of the refrigerator hard, it is ready. The remaining salt should be lightly knocked off the lard and stored in the refrigerator or freezer.

