How to freeze raspberry puree for the winter: a recipe from Klopotenko

Ukrainian culinary expert Yevhen Klopotenko shared on his website an easy way to freeze raspberries in the form of puree for winter storage.

Read also: Frost-resistant and fertile varieties of yellow raspberries that not everyone knows about

According to him, if you are confident in the quality of the raspberries, you do not need to wash the berries before freezing, as they can absorb liquid and get wet, which will negatively affect the quality. However, if you bought raspberries in a supermarket or market, it is recommended to rinse them under cold water. Then spread the berries on a paper towel in a single layer and leave for five hours.

Video of the day

After that, the berries should be blended until a smooth puree is obtained and poured into silicone muffin tins. Then place the muffin tins in the freezer and leave them until they are completely frozen.

Remove the puree from the freezer and pour into airtight storage bags. If desired, sugar or powdered sugar can be added to the mashed potatoes to improve the taste, recommends Yevhen Klopotenko.

We offer you to learn the main tips of gardeners on how to care for raspberries.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!