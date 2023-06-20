How to make a wish on the Solstice on June 21 to make it come true: tips and customs

Ancient Slavic cultures considered the Summer Solstice of 2022 as a special and magical period. We have gathered some tips for you on how to make a wish on this day and explain why it holds such significance.

To make a wish correctly, it is important to harness the available energy of the Sun, as this period holds extraordinary power of influence on individuals. The optimal approach is to wake up early in the morning on June 21 or 22, step outside or onto the balcony, stretch your arms upwards, and direct your attention to the sky.

During this moment, mentally express gratitude to the Sun for its warmth and light, and silently make your secret wish. By following these steps, there is a possibility that your wish may come true in the near future.

In addition to this basic technique, there are several other rituals:

Ritual with water: In the morning, pour clean water (not tap water) into a deep bowl. Lean over the bowl and verbally express your wish three times. Take this process seriously and vividly imagine your wish coming true. Finally, wipe your face with the water and pour the remaining water onto the ground. Ritual with paper: Take a white sheet of paper and a red pencil. Write down one or more of your wishes, specifying the final date by which they should come true. It is important to visualize the process of achieving your desires. After writing, fold the paper several times and securely store it in a safe place until the specified date when your dream is expected to come true. Ritual with money: Gather all the cash (bills and coins) you have in the house and place them on the windowsill to be exposed to sunlight. Mentally request the Sun to bring prosperity to your family. On the morning of June 23, take the money and conceal it in a secluded place. You will notice an improvement in your financial situation soon. Ritual for love: Purchase a bouquet of red flowers (without any changes) or pick them yourself from a field. Remove the wrapping from the flowers, tie them together with a red ribbon, and place them in a vase. Write the name of your loved one on a small piece of paper and tuck it among the leaves of the bouquet. Mentally ask the Sun to assist you in being together with this person. Keep the bouquet intact until it withers, then scatter the flowers on the ground and burn the paper with the name.

