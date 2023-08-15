How to sharpen scissors in a few seconds: the simplest life hack

If the scissors start to cut poorly, you can sharpen them in seconds. To do this, use aluminum foil.

You just need to fold a sheet of aluminum foil three times and cut it several times over the scissors to sharpen them.The thicker the scissor blade, the more strokes you will need to make.

Read also: What kind of sharpener should not be used and what to do to keep knives sharp

Stationery scissors will sharpen if you make 10-15 cuts in the foil, while kitchen scissors will sharpen up to 30 times. With nail scissors, it is enough to cut the foil up to 10 times.

Video of the day

According to Sante, foil will help sharpen the scissors for a short time, but the scissors will be sharp when you need them. If you don't have foil at home, you can use shiny chocolate or candy wrappers.

A metal kitchen sponge has the same function. You need to take scissors and cut metal kitchen utensils with them.

As a reminder, UAportal reported how to quickly sharpen kitchen knives in different ways.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!