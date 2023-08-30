How to care for an orchid so that it grows faster: simple tips

Orchids are incredibly beautiful flowers that can be a great addition to any interior. However, in order for these plants to bloom constantly, it is important to follow proper care and create optimal conditions for their growth.

This was reported by Pixel. They noted that it is important to choose the right pot and substrate. Plastic or glass pots provide sufficient ventilation and light to the roots. However, it is important to choose the right size pot to avoid drying out the substrate and to ensure that there are drainage holes.

The substrate for the orchid should be airy, moisture-absorbing, and provide good air and water circulation. To create such a substrate, you can use components such as pine bark, coconut fiber, charcoal, moss or perlite.

Video of the day

Read also: 7 important points to pay attention to when choosing an orchid for your home

Proper watering and fertilization are important factors for the growth and flowering of an orchid. The frequency of watering depends on the type of orchid, season, and air humidity. In winter, it needs less watering than in summer. It is important to water with soft and warm water, avoiding flooding the roots and core of the plant. After watering, let the water drain from the pot.

To feed the orchid, it is recommended to use special fertilizers containing nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and trace elements. Regular feeding promotes active growth and flowering.

Orchid pruning is an equally important aspect of care. It helps to remove wilted flowers and shoots and stimulate the growth of new ones. Pruning should be done with a sharp and disinfected tool, lubricating the cut points with garden varnish or activated charcoal.

As a reminder, we have already written what is prohibited when growing an orchid.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!