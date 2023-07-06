How to make blackcurrant jam for the winter: a simple recipe from Klopotenko

Yevhen Klopotenko's culinary website has published a detailed recipe for making delicious jam for the winter. The recipe is based on ripe and firm currants. Add the amount of black peppercorns to your own taste. Start with five peas and add more according to your taste preferences.

In order for the spices to fully reveal their taste and aroma, it is recommended to pre-fry them for a few minutes in a dry frying pan. The jam should be cooked in a pan with a thick bottom to avoid burning. For a given amount of ingredients, a 3-liter saucepan is suitable to stir conveniently and prevent overflow.

Ingredients for two half-liter jars:

1 kg of black currants;

500 g of sugar;

black peppercorns to taste.

Wash 1 kg of black currants in a colander and let them drain. Put the berries in a saucepan, add 500 g of sugar, stir and leave for an hour to release the juice.

Heat the saucepan over low heat and cook for 15 minutes after boiling, stirring occasionally. Do not cover with a lid.

Sterilize jars and twist-off or regular metal lids in a steam bath. Take a pot with a sieve to fit under it to create a steam bath. Pour water into the pot and put it on the fire. When the water boils, place the jar upside down on the sieve.

Sterilize for 15 minutes; you can also steam sterilize the lids or place them in a saucepan, cover with water, and "cook" them for a minute after boiling. Then remove the saucepan with the lids from the heat.

Add black peppercorns to your taste. Crush them with a knife blade and add them to the berries. It is important that after adding the spices, the jam should be boiled for another minute over low heat.

Then remove it from the heat and pour it into the prepared jars. Close the lids. Let the jam cool at room temperature and then store it in a cool place for a year.

