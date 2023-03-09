How to put foil on a tray for baking and keeping it cold: an explanation

Foil is a very useful item not only in the kitchen. It is used for baking and freezing food, as it can easily withstand high and low temperatures. Food-grade foil does not contain any harmful substances that are released during heating, it does not melt at high temperatures and does not cause allergies. It is also easy and convenient to use.

During production, aluminium is rolled into thin sheets using metal rollers. One side of the foil is polished to a shine, while the other side remains matte. Which side you use depends on what you are trying to achieve.

If you want to keep the heat in, place the foil with the matt side up. This way, the matt side won't reflect heat and the food will bake faster. In general, however, it makes little difference whether you put the foil on the matt or glossy side. The food will taste the same in either case. The properties of the two sides of the foil are not very different, so don't be afraid to mix up the "right side".

When baking, the only thing that matters is how tightly the food is wrapped - a layer of air between the foil and the food can reduce the temperature of the space inside, thereby increasing the cooking time.

The glossy side of the foil partially reflects light and heat, while the matte side absorbs heat. So, if you want to keep a dish cold, it's best to wrap it with the glossy side outwards. If you want to keep the dish hot longer, wrap it with the glossy side inwards. If you place the dough on the glossy surface of the foil, it will be harder for the dish to burn from below and it will bake better.

