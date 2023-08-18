How to store apples properly to keep them fresh for a long time: tips from Klopotenko

Apples are an indispensable fruit that can always be found in every kitchen. They are tasty and healthy, but if stored incorrectly, they can lose their appetising appearance and taste.

Chef Yevhen Klopotenko shares his life hack on his Telegram channel to help keep apples fresh and appetising for a long time. The reason why apples become dull is due to the oxidation of iron contained in them. This process can lead to unattractive discolouration and a change in the taste of the fruit. However, there is an easy way to prevent this - pour juice over the cut apples.

How to store apples:

Wrap each apple in newsprint. This will help to avoid direct contact with air, which will slow down the oxidation process.

Store apples in a cool, dry and dark place. Temperature and humidity affect the shelf life of the fruit.

Apples are not only a delicious dessert, but also a valuable source of nutrients:

Their high fibre content helps to improve digestion and gastrointestinal health.

Chewing on apples stimulates saliva production, which reduces the risk of tooth decay and maintains good oral health.

Due to their high water content, apples help maintain the body's water balance.

Let your apples always be fresh and delicious with this life hack from Chef Yevhen Klopotenko.

