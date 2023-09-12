How to get rid of heartburn after hot pepper: effective life hacks

If you like hot peppers, you may find that the burning sensation in your mouth never stops. Also, if you cut the pepper without gloves, its juice can burn your hands.

Experts have given advice on how to "stop burning" after cutting hot peppers and eating them.

If your hands burn after cutting pepper, dishwashing detergent will help relieve these unpleasant sensations. Since pepper burns because of the oily substance capsaicin, detergent will help remove its residue from the skin.

Repeat this process several times if the burn does not disappear after the first wash.

If the pepper has gotten under your nails and your fingers are burning, you can use a soft toothbrush or a gentle sponge - lather them with detergent and clean them under your nails.

When you're done washing off the capsaicin, lubricate your skin with Aloe Vera gel.

If you have eaten too much hot pepper and feel that the mucous membrane in your mouth is "burning", try drinking cold milk. The fats in milk help break down the pepper oil and provide immediate, albeit temporary, relief.

If you don't have milk, try sour cream or low-fat yogurt.

