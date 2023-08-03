Active hostilities continue in eastern Ukraine. A video has been posted online showing Ukrainian soldiers of the separate tactical group "Shershen" of the 3rd separate assault brigade making a direct hit into an enemy trench and destroying enemy personnel.

See also: Cyanide and pesticides: Russian officers were massively poisoned in Mariupol during the celebration of the Navy Day

The video was published by Ukrainian Telegram channels. The exact location of the filming is not disclosed, but it is known that the unit is working in the eastern direction.

The footage shows a drone operator detecting an enemy trench and accurately dropping a mine directly on the heads of the invaders. At the end of the video, the soldiers reported one wounded Russian.

Video of the day

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar told how many territories the Ukrainian military managed to liberate during the counteroffensive. According to her, an area of about 241 square kilometers in the south and east has been de-occupied.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!