Cooking in minutes: a video recipe for poppy seed syrniki from Klopotenko

Syrniki is a very popular dish among Ukrainians. You can eat them for breakfast, have a "syrniki snack" between lunch and dinner, or just cook them for dinner.

If you're tired of the taste of classic syrniki, we suggest making them with poppy seeds. Famous Ukrainian chef Yevhen Klopotenko shared this recipe and even showed a video on how to make them.

To make poppy seed syrniki, prepare the following products:

Cottage cheese (9%) - 300 grams

Egg - 1 pc.

Baking powder - 0.5 tsp.

Vanilla sugar - 10 grams

White crystal sugar - 50 grams

Flour - 60 grams

Poppy seeds - 2 tsp.

Oil - 2 tbsp.

How to cook?

Put the cottage cheese in a bowl, sprinkle sugar and vanilla sugar on top, sprinkle with poppy seeds, and beat in an egg. Mix thoroughly to form a homogeneous mixture. Then add the flour and baking powder. Mix until the dough is smooth.

Flour a work surface and form the dough into small balls. Flatten each one slightly and roll in flour.

Heat a frying pan, add vegetable oil, and fry the syrniki for 5 minutes on each side over medium heat.

