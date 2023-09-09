Foil on the balcony will help get rid of an annoying problem

If you have an open balcony and birds are frequent visitors, this can be a bit of a nuisance. After all, cleaning up bird droppings over and over again is not a pleasant task.

To keep birds away from the balcony, you can use a fairly inexpensive tool like aluminium foil.

Experts advise attaching pieces of foil to the edge of the balcony. Aluminium reflects sunlight, which disturbs pigeons. It is believed that they "hate everything that shines". In addition, pigeons also hate the noise the foil makes when they land on it.

Simply cut out several pieces of foil and place them on the edge or railing of your balcony precisely at the place where the birds are most used to land.

"Thanks to this technique, pigeons will no longer be able to climb your balustrade. Thus, you will be able to fully enjoy the benefits of your balcony without fear of their appearance at any time of the day," experts say.

