Kitchen towels are an essential item in any kitchen. They are used to dry dishes, wipe wet hands, and wipe the table and other surfaces.

However, many people store kitchen towels on the oven door. This storage method is not only unhygienic but also dangerous.

Why you shouldn't put kitchen towels on the oven door

Oven handles are one of the dirtiest places in the kitchen. They accumulate grease, dirt, and bacteria. If you hang a towel on the oven handle, it will also be covered with these microorganisms.

Oven handles can get hot and a towel hanging on the door can catch fire.

The best place to store kitchen towels

A special towel holder. This accessory can be installed on the wall or the cabinet door.

A hamper or basket on the windowsill.

Wash your kitchen towels regularly. This will help prevent the spread of bacteria.

Use different towels for different purposes. For example, one towel can be used to dry dishes and another for hands.

Do not use kitchen towels for cleaning. It is better to use special rags or napkins for this purpose.

By following these simple tips, you can keep your kitchen towels clean and safe.

