Why washing machine has three allocations in the powder compartment

The compartment for washing powder in a washing machine usually contains three allocations. One on the far left is used for washing powder. The middle one is for rinse aid. What is the third department on the right for?

Each of these three departments is marked with a specific symbol that explains its use.

The compartment on the left contains mark II. It means "main wash". The compartment where the rinse aid is poured has a flower symbol sign or III. The compartment on the far right is marked with I, which means "pre-wash".

The two compartments that most people use are 'main wash' and 'rinse'.

As for the third compartment, it is used when the pre-wash mode is turned on.

The pre-wash compartment in the washing machine is designed for washing powder or other products that can help pre-treat heavily soiled clothes before they go through the main wash cycle.

The fabric softener compartment in the washing machine is for the rinse aid only. You can pour it into this compartment immediately before washing and the machine will take the conditioner by itself when it switches to the rinse mode.

