Children will be delighted: Yevhen Klopotenko's recipe for grilled bananas with chocolate

This dessert, based on a recipe from Yevhen Klopotenko's website, will surprise and delight you and your loved ones for sure. It takes banana dishes to a new level.

INGREDIENTS:

4 bananas

80 g of dark chocolate

30 g of almonds

Method of preparation:

1. Rinse and dry 4 bananas. Make a deep cut in each banana lengthwise.

2. Put a few pieces of chocolate into each banana so that they are deeply embedded in the fruit. Chop the almonds with a knife.

3. Bake the bananas on the grill for 15 minutes.

4. Sprinkle the bananas with almonds before serving.

