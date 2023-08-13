Quick breakfast: How to make zucchini pancakes with gooey cheese

If your morning schedule leaves you little time to prepare breakfast, don't worry - we have a simple and delicious recipe for zucchini pancakes. This appetizer will impress you not only with its taste but also with its ease of preparation.

It's not always possible to set aside a lot of time to prepare breakfast, especially when you have to get to work or do household chores. That's when simple and tasty dishes that take a minimum of time come to the rescue. One such recipe shared on the 1 minute website is zucchini pancakes, which will amaze you with their flavorfulness and ease of preparation.

Read also: Suitable for everyone: a universal recipe for preserving any vegetables for the winter

Video of the day

Ingredients:

500 g of zucchini;

100 g of hard cheese;

200 g of ham;

2 eggs;

2 tbsp. tablespoons of flour.

Preparation:

Choose the best zucchini. Wash them thoroughly before using them, and you can remove the peel if you wish. Grate the zucchini on a coarse grater, then add a small amount of salt and wait until they release excess liquid. Be sure to strain it off to make the pancakes tender and satisfying. Crack the eggs and mix them lightly with the zucchini. Grate the hard cheese and add to the mixture. Cut the ham or other favorite meat into thin slices and add to the other ingredients. Sift the flour and add it to the dough. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly until smooth. Heat a frying pan, add a little vegetable oil. Spoon small portions of the dough onto the preheated pan and fry on both sides until golden brown. Once fried, the zucchini pancakes are ready to serve. Serve hot, garnished with sour cream or other favorite sauce as desired.

We also recommend paying attention to the recipe for healthy scrambled eggs.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!