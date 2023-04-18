Avocados and oranges: 7 fruits to eat during pregnancy

During pregnancy, the expectant mother is responsible not only for her health but also for the health of her child.

Therefore, during pregnancy, watch what you eat, and UaPortal has prepared for you the top fruits that are especially useful during pregnancy.

Oranges are a source of folic acid and vitamins B and C, which help prevent defects in the child's brain and spinal cord.

Mango - one fruit contains the daily rate of vitamin C, as well as vitamin A, which improves the immunity of the future baby.

Avocado is a source of folate and vitamins C, B, K, and B, as well as magnesium, iron, potassium, and choline, which are important for the development of the baby's brain and nervous system.

Lemons are a source of vitamin C. They improve the work of the digestive system and relieve toxicosis in the mother.

Bananas contain potassium, as well as vitamins B, C, and fiber. Relieve nausea in early pregnancy.

Berries - contain vitamin C, folate, and carbohydrates, which nourish the child and give strength.

Apples contain fiber, vitamins C, A, and potassium. Very useful for the health of mother and child.

WARNING! The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified professional with any health-related questions.

