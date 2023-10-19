Such a fashionable and popular thing in Europe as COUCHSURFING is gaining popularity in Ukraine. What it is and how it helps you to have a two or even three times cheaper vacation, we will tell you below.

What is COUCHSURFING?

People have learned to unite in their problems or needs. The tourism sector is no exception, and those who are not ready to spend a lot of money on vacation in different countries or regions of their country began to create an organized society in which housing services can be provided on an exchange basis, or just like that.

So COUCHSURFING is one of the largest communities of solo travelers. Millions of people from all over the world offer each other help with overnight stays, organize joint trips, events, and communicate on the platform. The service unites 14 million people and 200,000 cities across the globe.

How to spend the night with strangers

Yes, we Ukrainians are very distrustful, especially in the context of our current situation. But no one is talking about blind trust. We are talking about "trust after verification". After all, you are not immune to fraud in hotels, although the percentage is much lower. That's why the community has its own rules, verification criteria, and a clear position in providing services. Read to the end and you will learn everything about the service that works in Ukraine.

What are the advantages of couchsurfing

free accommodation for the night;

the opportunity to learn about the city much more and more interestingly than from a guide;

meeting new people who can be very useful in your life and you in theirs;

practice another language if you use a platform to stay abroad;

learn to accept human help and give it in person.

Cons of couchsurfing

You organize your own safety;

you can't always choose the comfortable conditions you imagined;

not convenient when traveling with a family or a large company;

guarantees are based on trust;

it is not always possible to find a common language with a stranger.

Which couchsurfing platform operates in Ukraine

To use the services in Ukraine, go to the couchsurfing.com platform. You have to register to become someone who offers or needs accommodation. You can do this through social networks or a Google account. You don't have to offer anything right away, or you don't have to look for anything. The platform has a general chat and blog, hang out there for a few days, look around to calm your anxiety a bit.

Registration for Ukrainians is currently free, and there is even no charge for the number of messages. Therefore, the service can also be used to seek asylum abroad in the "Public trips" section.

Tips for filling out a profile and using the service

A profile is a very important thing on the platform, because for a person to trust you, or for you to be suitable for those who offer housing, information about you should be as complete and frank as possible. After all, sometimes hobbies or open pages of these social networks can play a major role in the choice.

It is better to fill out your profile in at least two languages (native language and English) if you will be offering accommodation to foreign guests or looking for a place to stay outside your country.

Registration on the site is absolutely free, but there is a paid verification service when your data is checked by the site and you get a verification icon.

Those who become hosts for others receive reviews. This helps other people to choose you and adds to your trust box. But you can also get reviews as a client, so be polite and follow the rules of the site to avoid being blacklisted and denied access to free accommodation.

Discuss meals and shower facilities right away. Will you be able to cook in the kitchen or not. How many times you can use the shower and this is a completely normal question, because people will pay for utilities.

Safety steps to take every time

It doesn't matter if you are giving or receiving a home. The first thing you should do is to study the other person's profile as thoroughly as possible. Look at the place of work, the openness of social networks, and all the reviews that are available.

Trust your intuition. Don't be afraid to say no if you feel that the person is "not yours" and it will be difficult to communicate. Or if the profile and information does not inspire confidence.

Take care of your comfort and personal space. If you are not comfortable staying with singles or hosting singles, only look at profiles of couples or families.

In case of any changes in circumstances that are alarming, don't be afraid to refuse or say no.

Always have a backup plan, because guarantees exist only in words and you will feel more comfortable having at least one more option. Perhaps it will be the nearest hostel.

Be sensitive to other cultures or customs. Learn the traditions and rules if you intend to stay in another country whose culture is radically different from yours.

Communicate with newcomers only through the website or mobile app platform. There is no need to give your email and phone number right away.

Always leave honest feedback about the people you meet or the service you provide. This is important for the safety and correct operation of the site.

Yes, there are a lot of rules, but this is only for your safety!

Rules of good manners in COUCHSURFING

Approach people individually and with heart. Do not send standard texts without personalization.

Agree on the dates and period of your stay exactly.

Yes, accommodation is provided free of charge, but it would be a good idea to bring a gift.

Realize that you are a guest and be tidy. Follow the rules of personal hygiene.

Appreciate the other person's time. What is a vacation for you is a day of hassle and worry for someone else.

If you have time to give your guest a tour, it will be a plus.

Be sure to leave a review, good or bad, it doesn't matter. The main thing is honest and frank.

Yes, in Ukraine, the service is mainly used by young people traveling alone. But gradually, families are also using the platform. It helps them save a lot of money on their dream vacation. Couchsurfing is an experience you can discover this year.